Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 595 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 595 ($7.19) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

HSBC stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.36.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.