Credit Suisse Group Boosts NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €59.80

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.02.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. NN Group has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.3865 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.