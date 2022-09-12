Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,469 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $173,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.72. 48,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

