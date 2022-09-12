Crown (CRW) Price Down 4% This Week

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $437,002.61 and approximately $19.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,493,063 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

