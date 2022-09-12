CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$0.10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

CUB traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.18. 129,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$33.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

