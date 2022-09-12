CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of TSE:CUB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.17. 207,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,435. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

