CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Lifted by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $153.91. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,264. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

