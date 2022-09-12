Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
About Darwinia Crab Network
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Buying and Selling Darwinia Crab Network
