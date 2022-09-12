Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,084 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.37% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,658. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,316,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,409,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock worth $2,174,862. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

