DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00741517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014375 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,223,576,470 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

