DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Hits $37,822.19

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $37,822.19 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

