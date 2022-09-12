Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.34. 10,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,189,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

