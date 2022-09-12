DECOIN Price Tops $0.0605 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $493.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unidef (U) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
DECOIN Coin Profile
DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DECOIN
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
