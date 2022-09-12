Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 1,104,192 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,192 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.88% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $967.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

