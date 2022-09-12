Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,605 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $71,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,600,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,050. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

