Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,229,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 615,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,471. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
