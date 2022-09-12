Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 1,424,627 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for 4.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 8.70% of AdaptHealth worth $186,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 475.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $945,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.6% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 157.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.6 %

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AHCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.83. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.59.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.