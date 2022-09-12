Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 554,641 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 327,781 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 270,799 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $583.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.84. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.