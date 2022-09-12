Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,180 ($26.34).

CCH stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,996 ($24.12). The stock had a trading volume of 258,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The firm has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,547.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,958.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,778.21.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,083.73 ($4,934.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 649 shares of company stock worth $1,256,259 over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

