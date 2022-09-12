Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.