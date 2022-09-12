Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $68.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

