Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,970.80 ($23.81).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,790 ($21.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 742.74. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,761.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,750.27.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.