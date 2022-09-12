Dev Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $440,098.10 and $1,871.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008138 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

