DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.53. 15,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,984. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

