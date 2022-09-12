Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Cut by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.57 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

