Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Forum Financial Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $233,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,365. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.