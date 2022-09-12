Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys 23,575 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality comprises about 2.3% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,653. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $634.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

