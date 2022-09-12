Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,000 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Accuray as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 579,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Accuray Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,366. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.