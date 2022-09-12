Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies comprises approximately 7.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

