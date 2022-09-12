Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lessened its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises approximately 4.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.5 %

QDEL traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About QuidelOrtho

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

