Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
