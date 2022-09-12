Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $6,012,280.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 830.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

