Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) is Highside Global Management LLC’s Largest Position

Highside Global Management LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,712 shares during the period. Driven Brands comprises approximately 8.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 553,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 351,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

DRVN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $34.64.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

