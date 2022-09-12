Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises 4.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 2.95% of Duolingo worth $108,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Insider Activity

Duolingo Stock Performance

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $1,827,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $797,184.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,303.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,167. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUOL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. 12,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,706. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.