Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells $482,400.00 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 14,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,465. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.