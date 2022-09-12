Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Electromed Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE ELMD opened at $11.05 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

