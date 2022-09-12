Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Elevance Health worth $321,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $496.52. 4,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,427. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.98 and its 200 day moving average is $485.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

