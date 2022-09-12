Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $575.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $535.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

