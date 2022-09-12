Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $575.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $535.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day moving average of $485.58. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,081,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

