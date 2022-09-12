Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2,999.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Eli Lilly and worth $458,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.