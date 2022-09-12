Elysian (ELS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.50 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $237,398.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

