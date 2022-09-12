Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,395 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $135,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,398. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.