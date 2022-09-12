Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($17.35) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Up 0.1 %

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €12.78 ($13.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($15.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.90.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.