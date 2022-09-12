Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $15.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 2.2 %

E stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

ENI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.