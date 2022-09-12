Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $178,895.61 and $123,225.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

