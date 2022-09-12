Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 112,316 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $46.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.