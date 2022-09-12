Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.73. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 18,202 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

