ETHA Lend (ETHA) Hits Market Cap of $148,521.10

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $148,521.10 and $645,758.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014284 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm."

