Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Tops $0.33

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $5.00 million and $611,758.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

