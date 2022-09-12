Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.45 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

